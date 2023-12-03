Basilan lawmaker strongly condemns bombing of students’ Mass

BASILAN Congressman Mujiv Hataman has called on authorities to conduct an in-depth probe to unmask the perpetrators of the bombing of a students’ Mass at Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Hataman said authorities must fully investigate the incident, leaving no stone unturned so that justice can be given to the victims.

At least three persons were killed on the spot inside the MSU-Marawi gymnasium in Lanao del Sur when a suspected improvised bomb went off while a Catholic Mass had just started at 7 a.m. Sunday.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the bombing of students holding mass at the Dimaporo Gymnasium in the Mindanao State University in Marawi today that according to initial reports left three people dead and several others wounded,” Hataman said in a statement.

“This is plain and simple terrorism. Wala na tayong ibang salita para ilarawan ang karahasan na ginawa sa mga estudyanteng payapang nagdadaos ng misa kanina, isang malayang pagpapahayag ng kanilang relihiyon (We have no other words to describe the violence done to students who were peacefully holding mass earlier, a free expression of their religion),” Hataman added.

“Katulad ng madalas nating sabihin, walang lugar ang karahasan sa isang sibilisadong lipunan. At ang mga responsable sa pambobombang ito ay dapat managot sa ilalim ng batas (As we often say, violence has no place in a civilized society. And those responsible for this bombing should be held accountable under the law,” he further added.

He expressed deep condolences to the families of those who died in the incident, citing “our children should not become targets of violence.”

“Hindi battle zone ang ating mga paaralan. Dapat ay panatag ang mga magulang na ligtas ang kanilang mga anak sa loob ng eskwelahan (Our schools are not battle zones. Parents should be assured that their children are safe in school),” Hataman stressed.

“Babantayan natin ang developments ng kasong ito para masiguro na magkaroon ng hustisya ang mga biktima at ang kanilang mga pamilya (We will monitor the developments of this case to ensure justice for the victims and their families),” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)