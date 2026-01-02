Basilan marks zero firecracker-related incidents

THE Province of Basilan has recorded zero firecracker or pyrotechnic-related incidents during the New Year's revelry welcoming the year 2026, authorities said Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, said that zero incidents were recorded in all areas -- Lamitan City, Akbar, Al-Barka, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Hadji Muhtamad, Lantawan, Maluso, Sumisip, Tabuan Lasa, Tipo-Tipo, Tuburan, and Ungkaya Pukan.

Isabela City, although part of Basilan, falls under the jurisdiction of Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula. Basilan province is under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR).

"At the peak of the traditional year-end celebrations, no injuries, accidents, or other incidents linked to firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices were documented in Barmm-governed localities of Basilan," Umabong said in a statement.

Umabong said Basilan province also maintained overall peace throughout the Yuletide Seasons with no untoward incidents of any kind reported.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman recognized the efforts of security forces that made this possible, commending Umabong and Brigadier General Frederick Sales, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade.

"Their hard work ensured our residents could celebrate these important holidays safely and peacefully, without disruption or harm," Hataman said.

Hataman attributed the successful outcome to the coordinated security protocols and the cooperation of the Basile os, proving that festive traditions can be enjoyed while prioritizing public safety.

The governor hopes this milestone will serve as a model for responsible, secure celebrations in the years ahead. (SunStar Zamboanga)