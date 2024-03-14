Basilan militia told to stay vigilant

BRIGADIER General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, has reminded the militia forces in Basilan province to remain vigilant and respectful of the rights and concerns of the people they serve.

Luzon said Thursday, March 14, he issued the reminder during his visits to militia patrol bases in Basilan province to distribute uniforms and other supplies.

“I told them the maintain our high standards of discipline as we perform our duties and responsibilities in serving the people and protecting the state,” Luzon said.

“I emphasized that their actions and attitudes define our organization and service to the community,” Luzon added, citing he also wants them “to always pray to our God Almighty for the guidance and safety.”

Among the militia patrol bases Luzon visited on Tuesday, March 12 were in Mahayahay village, Maluso, and Busay and Menzi villages in Isabela City, the capital of the province.

He said the visit is in line with the guidance of Lieutenant General Roy Galido, Philippine Army (PA) commander, and as part of the pre-127th PA anniversary celebration.

The founding anniversary of PA is celebrated annually on March 22.

Luzon said the visitation is intended to boost the morale, deliver support, and reiterate the current thrust of Galido.

During his visit, Luzon was accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Ian Garceron, 4th Special Forces Battalion commander; Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, 64th Infantry Battalion commander and other staff officers of the 101st Infantry Brigade. (SunStar Zamboanga)