Basilan police arrest 3, seized P300,000 illegal drugs

THE swift response of lawmen has led to the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of some P300,000 illegal drugs in Basilan province, the police said Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The police did not release the identities of the three arrested suspects except to say they were caught in the act of selling and using illegal drugs around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in Sitio Bohe Patenggaan in Kuhon village, Al-Barka, Basilan.

The police said the suspects were arrested when policemen swiftly responded to verify the report of a concerned citizen that an illegal drug transaction was taking place in Sitio Bohe Patenggaan in Kuhon village, Al-Barka.

The responding policemen seized from the suspects some 44.213 grams of suspected shabu worth P300,648.40, P2,600 cash in different denominations, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The arrested suspects were brought to Al-Barka municipal police station in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, commended the operating troops for their excellent work in the anti-drug operation.

“Together, let's make significant strides in our fight against illegal drugs,” Tanggawohn added. (SunStar Zamboanga)