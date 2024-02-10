Basilan police get new vehicles, rifles

THE Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has distributed equipment and other utilities providing a boost in the capability of the Basilan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), the PRO-BAR said Saturday, February 10.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, PRO-BAR director, led the distribution of the equipment and other utilities in a turnover ceremony at the BPPO headquarters in Menzi village, Isabela City, Basilan on Tuesday, February 6.

The PRO-BAR said the equipment and other utilities included two patrol vehicles, 25 new rifles, and 33 pairs of raincoats.

Police Colonel Carlos Madronio, BPPO director, received the equipment and other utilities from Nobleza during the turnover ceremony at the BPPO headquarters.

Nobleza said in a statement the patrol cars, firearms, and other utilities are a manifestation of true service and will serve their purpose of maintaining peace and order, improving mobility, response time, and overall efficiency in carrying out their duties.

He said the turnover also served as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with the use of these utilities.

He acknowledged the support and commitment of the local government in providing the necessary resources for law enforcement.

“This collaborative efforts between the local government and the police force demonstrate a shared commitment in ensuring the safety and security of the community,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)