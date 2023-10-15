Basilan province receives augmentation troops

THE Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion has deployed additional troops to help secure the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) on October 30 in Basilan province.

Deployed to Basilan province are troops from the 111th and 112th Division Reconnaissance Company, Charlie Company of the 8th Field Artillery Battalion, and a platoon of the 12 Cavalry, Philippine Army previously assigned in the province of Sulu.

Colonel Frederick Sales, 101st Infantry Brigade deputy commander, welcomed the augmentation troops upon their arrival at the port of Lamitan City from Sulu province on Sunday, October 15.

Sales said the additional soldiers will be deployed to the different battalions in the province to help secure the BSKE on October 30.

As this developed, Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman expressed elation over the arrival of additional soldiers to further solidify the peace and security measures being implemented by the existing security forces in the province.

Salliman thanked Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, JTF-Orion and 11th Infantry Division commander, for pushing the implementation of the Small and Light Weapons (SALW) Program and ensuring the upcoming BSKE in Basilan will be peaceful, honest and orderly. (SunStar Zamboanga)