Basilan provincial government employees to receive Ramadan bonus

More than 1,300 regular, casual, and job-order employees of the provincial government of Basilan are set to receive a P10,000 Ramadan bonus, in addition to the early release of their salaries.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman made the announcement during the switch-on ceremony of the Ramadan Mubarak lights on Monday evening, February 16, 2026.

The Ramadan Mubarak lights beautifully illuminated the capitol building and its surroundings at the Basilan Government Center (BGC) in Lamitan City.

Hataman advised employees to spend their salaries wisely, which will be released first, while the bonus is scheduled to be released two weeks later.

He also announced that nightly activities, including a raffle bonanza, will be held at the BGC throughout the month of Ramadan, which is set to commence on Wednesday, February 18.

The governor said raffle prizes will include rice, cash, motorcycles, and other items.

Dr. Aboulkhair Tarason, Grand Mufti of Basilan, reminded Basileños to welcome the holy month with a pure heart, forgiveness, and the fear of Allah (SWT).

The switch-on ceremony of the Ramadan Mubarak lights was witnessed by thousands of Basileños, including officials from the military, police, village councils, and the provincial government. (SunStar Zamboanga)