Basilan receives additional troops

THE Basilan-based 101st Infantry Brigade has received additional forces enhancing the brigade’s operational tempo in the island province, south of Zamboanga City.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, gladly welcomed, through a short program, when the troops of the 45th Infantry Battalion (IB) arrived on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Basilan province.

The welcome ceremony program was held in Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan, where the 45IB headquarters is located.

Luzon said Monday, January 29, the welcome ceremony is a time-honored tradition of acceptance of a new unit to be incorporated into the operational control of the operational commander.

During the program, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45IB commander, saluted Luzon, signifying that the battalion was reporting for duty.

After acknowledging the salute, Luzon offered a handshake, a symbol of acceptance of the 45IB as a part of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

Luzon is confident the arrival of 45IB as additional troops would enhance his brigade's operational tempo and performance as a partner of peace and development in Basilan province.

Luzon is also confident the 45IB troops will toe the line and maintain the brand of their service seen by the Basileños through the years.

“Our sincerity in our relationships, intentions, and actions will make a difference and will propel us to continue accomplishing our mission,” he added.

Luzon expressed his earnest gratitude to Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of Joint Task Force Orion, for sending additional troops to Basilan to bolster its security campaign.