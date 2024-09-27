Basilan receives ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ mobile bus clinic

THE province of Basilan received on Thursday, September 26, 2024, the “Bagong Pilipinas” mobile bus clinic courtesy of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., to boost the health services in the province.

Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman said Friday, that the mobile bus clinic is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, such as x-ray, ultrasound, and consultation services.

“This (mobile bus clinic) will be a great boost to our health services,” Salliman said.

The mobile bus clinic arrived at the provincial Capitol of Basilan on Thursday, and was received by Salliman together with Dr. Shariffa Abbas Alvarez, the provincial health officer, Provincial Administrator Manny Muarip, and Norita Lozano Sario, the supervising administrative officer of the Provincial Health Office.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Zuellig Family Foundation paid a courtesy visit to Salliman on Thursday, including Austene Panadero, the foundation’s president and executive director; board of trustees Dr. Manuel Dayrit and Dr. Jaymin Park, both board of trustees members.

Salliman and the Zuellig executives engaged in a short and productive talk on the different projects, approaches, and strategies of the provincial government in pursuit of peace and development. (SunStar Zamboanga)