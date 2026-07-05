Basilan rubber stakeholders adopt 10-year roadmap to boost industry

GOVERNMENT agencies, farmer groups, and private sector representatives have approved the Basilan Rubber Industry Roadmap 2026-2035, establishing a 10-year strategic blueprint to develop a more competitive, sustainable, and inclusive rubber industry in the province, an official said.

The roadmap, spearheaded by the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT)-Basilan, was approved during a multi-stakeholder forum on Tuesday, June 30, in Isabela City.

Argie Sarco, MTIT-Basilan provincial director, said the roadmap aims to unite key industry stakeholders under a shared strategy to improve productivity, strengthen market competitiveness, and promote value addition.

Sarco said the newly approved roadmap represents concrete action rather than merely an administrative document.

Sarco said the approval of the roadmap is far more than just a document since it establishes a shared vision and unified purpose, ensuring every rubber stakeholder-from farmers to government institutions-moves forward together.

The province of Basilan ranked as the country's third-highest rubber-producing province in 2023, with an output of 69,392 metric tons according to the Philippine Rubber Industry Roadmap 2023-2028.

"Rubber has long sustained Basilan's farmers and communities. However, the industry still faces critical challenges, from low productivity and quality issues to market competitiveness and the need for value addition," Sarco added.

He said the rubber industry remains a top priority of MTIT Minister Farserina Mohammad, whose leadership focuses on strengthening market competitiveness, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and advancing industry development to help transform the Bangsamoro economy through a resilient rubber sector.

Sarco urged stakeholders to transform challenges into opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and ensure the roadmap reflects the aspirations and realities of the rubber industry of Basilan while paving the way for a globally competitive, sustainable, and prosperous sector for future generations. (SunStar Zamboanga)