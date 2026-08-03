Basilan school launches free printing program for cash-strapped learners

GOVERNMENT-RUN Basilan National High School (BNHS) in Isabela City launched on Monday, August 3, 2026, the “Printing ng Proyekto at Requirements ko, Sagot ng Paaralan Ko” program to help ease the financial burden of learners, especially those from low-income families.

Bin Arriz Irilis, program chairperson, said the initiative seeks to provide learners with free printing of school projects, assignments, and other academic requirements.

Irilis, BNHS Mathematics Department officer-in-charge, said the class advisers have already submitted the classification records of learners, which will serve as the basis for identifying eligible beneficiaries.

Priority will be given to learners whose families earn less than P10,000 monthly.

“Libre na po ang printing para sa ating mga mag-aaral (Printing is now free for our students),” Irilis said

“The initiative aims to ensure that financial constraints will not hinder learners from completing and submitting their academic requirements,” Irilis added.

Dr. Arnerl Hajan, BNHS principal, has purchased six units of printers intended for the program.

The printers are stationed at the Ceniza Zone, Building 24 (Grade 10 Building) to make the service accessible to qualified school learners.

“Ayaw ko kasing maranasan ng ibang batang financially challenged na katulad ko ang mapag-iwanan, hindi makapagpasa ng proyekto, o bumaba ang mga grado dahil lamang sa kawalan ng pambayad sa pag-print (I don't want other financially challenged children like me to experience being left behind, failing to submit projects, or seeing their grades drop simply because they couldn't afford printing costs),” Hajan said in a statement.

He attributed the successful implementation of the program to the unity and support of the school’s teachers, staff, and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the BNHS has launched “Ngiti Mo, Inspirasyon Ko” as part of the school’s effort to promote a positive and welcoming school environment.

BNHS Filipino Department Head Gada Salisa, who spearheaded the project, said the program aims to foster positivity amid life’s challenges.

The initiative encourages learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel to wear a smile as they greet one another as members of the BNHS family.

“Bawal nakasimangot sa ating paaralan (Frowning is not allowed in our school),” Salisa said in a separate statement.

“Maging positibo tayong lahat, anuman ang ating pinagdaraanan sa buhay (Let us all remain positive, regardless of what we are going through in life),” she added.

Hajan said the program is dedicated to bringing joy, motivation, and holistic development to the students, teachers and nonteaching staffs, ensuring they come to school with a smile and leave with a bright future. (SunStar Zamboanga)