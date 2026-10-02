Basilan State College now a state university

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman on Friday, October 2, 2026, gladly welcomed the formal conversion of Basilan State College (BasSC) into Basilan State University (BasSU), describing the development as a major milestone for education and the people of the province.

The conversion was made possible by Republic Act No. 11554, a law authored and principally pushed by Hataman during his tenure as Representative of the Lone District of Basilan.

“This is a victory for every Basileño, especially our young people who deserve access to quality higher education right here in our province,” Hataman said in a statement.

“What began as legislation we worked hard to pass in Congress has now become a reality for Basilan,” he added.

In a certification issued on August 24, 2026, the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) formally acknowledged the conversion of Basilan State College into Basilan State University after confirming the institution’s compliance with the minimum Ched requirements for university status.

The certification cited Ched Resolution No. 553-2026 dated August 17, 2026, issued following the favorable recommendation of Ched-Zamboanga Peninsula Office and the Office of Institutional Quality Assurance and Governance through the Ched Composite Team.

Hataman said the university status opens greater opportunities for BasSU to strengthen its academic programs, research, faculty development, and services to students and communities across Basilan.

“When we worked for the passage of this law, our goal was simple: to give Basilan an institution of higher learning that can grow with the aspirations of our people. Today, we are seeing that vision fulfilled,” Hataman said.

He also expressed gratitude to his fellow legislators who supported the measure in the House of Representatives, its proponents in the Senate, Ched, and the officials, faculty, personnel, students, alumni, and stakeholders of the former Basilan State College who worked to meet the requirements for conversion.

“Basilan State University belongs to the people of Basilan. May it continue to produce generations of Basileños who will help build a more peaceful, progressive, and educated Basilan,” Hataman added. (SunStar Zamboanga)