Basilan town declared ASG-free

THE declaration as an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-free municipality marked the celebration of the 17th Founding Anniversary of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan province, the military said Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Hadji Muhtamad, which comprises of 10 villages, was formerly known as Pilas group of islands, and part of Lantawan municipality.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, on Wednesday, August 21, joined the people of Hadji Muhtamad in the celebration of their continue pursuit of peace and development in Basilan province.

In his message, Luzon reflected on Hadji Muhtamad's transformation, emphasized the efforts of the military, local government, and residents in achieving this victory, and expressed optimism for the municipality's continued peace and progress.

Luzon told the residents of Hadji Muhatamad that the declaration reflects their collective commitment, perseverance and genuine desire to achieve a long-lasting peace.

“This is your victory. Victory against insecurities, violence and deprivation from peace and harmony,” Luzon said during the declaration ceremony on Wednesday, August 21.

The declaration was further highlighted by the presentation of surrendered firearms by Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing-Nanoh.

The surrendered firearms, a symbol of the community’s commitment to lasting peace, included four caliber .45 caliber, two caliber .38 revolvers, one M1 Garand Rifle, one MAC-10 Submachine Gun, one Single-Shot Shotgun, and one M79 Grenade Launcher.

Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman commended the people of Hadji Muhtamad for their resilience and dedication to peace.

Salliman also reiterated the provincial government’s full support for the municipality as it continues toward sustainable development.

Hadji Muhtamad's ASG-free declaration coincided with the celebration of its 17th Founding Anniversary, also known as “Allaw Sin Pilas.”

The celebration program, held right after the declaration ceremony, was a vibrant display of the people of Hadji Muhtamad's rich culture.

Hadji Muhtamad is now the 10th municipality in Basilan to be declared ASG-free, following the recent declaration of Sumisip on August 12.

The municipalities of Maluso, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, and Isabela City are soon to be officially declared ASG-free, signaling the nearing of a province-wide peace and security milestone. (SunStar Zamboanga)