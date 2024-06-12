Basilan town declares ASG persona non-grata

THE Municipal Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (MTF-Elac) of the town of Akbar in Basilan province, through a resolution, has declared the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in their municipality, the military said.

The 18th Infantry Battalion said the resolution was approved on Monday, June 10, during a joint meeting of MTF-Elac and Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC).

The approval of the resolution came after the nine villages of Akbar submitted their respective resolutions during the joint MTF-Elac and MPOC meeting declaring the ASG persona non-grata in their respective areas.

The Moro National Liberation Front community led by Commander Basser Basta also declared the ASG as persona non-grata. The community is based in Camp Mujahid in Semut village, Akbar.

“After making a crucial decision, the MTF-Elac at the municipal level passed a resolution affirming the persona non-grata status of the ASG within Akbar municipality,” the 18IB said in a statement.

“This resolution strengthens the community's rejection of terrorism and emphasizes the commitment to peace and security in the area,” it added.

Additionally, the declaration of ASG as persona non-grata reflected a strong stance against threats to the safety and well-being of the community, the 18IB said.

The maintenance of peace and order is a top priority in Akbar town under the leadership of Sali and with the collaborative efforts of the 18IB led by Lieutenant Colonel Mark Serapion Lagud, Jr., the police Major Ayap Sali, and the MNLF. (SunStar Zamboanga)