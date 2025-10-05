Basilan town sea watchmen undergo law enforcement training

THE Basilan Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) conducted a two-day law enforcement training to enhance the operational capability and readiness of selected members of Bantay Dagat (Sea Watchmen) in Maluso town, an official said Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Police Major Geobani Calle, chief of Basilan Marpsta, said the training was held from Wednesday, October 1, at the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Upper Port Holland, Maluso.

Calle said the training equipped participants with essential knowledge and skills in coastal resource management, maritime law enforcement, and proper apprehension procedures for illegal fishing activities.

“The training emphasizes the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies, local government units, and fisherfolk communities to protect marine resources,” Calle said in his report.

“It aims to enhance the operational capability and readiness of personnel in conducting maritime law enforcement operations within Basilan province,” he added.

He said the training concluded with participants better prepared to safeguard coastal resources.

The training was facilitated by Police Master Sergeant Emran Indanan of Basilan Marpsta and Abdurasul Sarail, chief aquaculturist of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform–Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)