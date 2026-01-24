Basilan town unveils new public market

THE municipal government of Akbar, Basilan province, has inaugurated the town’s new public market, a development expected to boost local trade and strengthen the municipality’s economic foundation.

The construction of the single-storey structure with an integrated mezzanine was funded by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-Barmm).

Akbar Mayor Alih Sali led the inauguration of the new public market on Friday, January 23. The facility is designed as a contemporary business hub that offers improved amenities for vendors and residents alike.

“The new public market is a gift to the people of Akbar. For too long, our hardworking vendors have struggled with inadequate spaces, and our families have had to navigate crowded, unorganized areas to buy their daily needs,” Sali said.

“With this facility, we are building a brighter future—one where local businesses can grow, where our community can shop with ease, and where Akbar can become a thriving center of trade in Basilan,” he added.

Sali expressed gratitude to the MILG-Barmm for its partnership in making the project a reality and called on residents to support local vendors.

He said the new facility will streamline market operations while providing a safer and more organized space for trade, directly supporting local livelihoods and improving access to goods for the community.

The municipality of Akbar was created through Muslim Mindanao Autonomy Act No. 193 on December 20, 2005.

It is composed of nine villages that were formerly part of Tuburan town, including one island barangay, with a population of 23,098 based on the 2020 census. (SunStar Zamboanga)