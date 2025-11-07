Basilan warring factions sign peace pact

THE protagonists of the October 28 fighting in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province, signed on Friday, November 7, 2025, a peace pact, committing to the immediate cessation of violence, retaliation and armed confrontation in the municipality and surrounding areas.

The signing of the peace pact was held at the "Raayat" (Conference) Hall of the Provincial Capitol in Sta. Clara village, Lamitan City in the presence of top government, military, and police officials, as well as leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and members of the Ulama Council.

The signatories of the peace pact are Tipo-Tipo Mayor Ingatun Istarul and Jamil Lintaran, chairperson of Tipo-Tipo Proper village of the first party and of the second party by Ustadz Tarahin Isnain and Ustadz Ansud Tarahin, both members of the MILF based in Baguindan village, Tipo-Tipo.

Both parties agreed that "no person, group, or organization shall engage in actions that may provoke or rekindle conflict."

All parties agreed to fully cooperate with the police, military, and local government in maintaining peace and order in the municipality of Tipo-Tipo.

Violence broke out on October 28 when residents and members of the Tipo-Tipo Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) resisted when around 200 gunmen consisting of combined members of the MILF and lawless elements stormed Tipo-Tipo proper village.

The conflict stemmed from the killing of Ustadz Nadzri Tarahin on October 21 at the bus terminal in this city. Tarahin is an Islamic Teacher and village councilor in Baguindan, Tipo-Tipo.

Tarahin's father and brother are MILF members, who believed the perpetrators are members of the BPAT and that the getaway vehicle used by the suspects in the October 21 killing was allegedly owned by the village chief of Tipo-Tipo proper.

The incident caused the displacement of some 12,000 residents who fled to safe grounds for fear of their safety.

Five civilians and four MILF members were wounded in the firefight.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said Tarahin's father and brother agreed to let the law to take its normal course in solving the killing of Tarahin.

Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, said they have already tapped the assistance of the anti-cybercrime group of the PNP to assist them in the conduct of the investigation.

Rajan Abdurahim, MILF's 114th deputy base commander, said the involvement of some MILF members in the conflict was not sanctioned by the leadership of the organization.

Istarul said during the settlement ceremony that he will initiate the conduct a peace summit in Tipo-Tipo with the support of the Provincial Government, military, and the police to attain lasting peace in the town.

Hataman said they will conduct a get together and prayer gathering as a follow through activity to prevent a repeat of the incident and to ensure peace will reign in Tipo-Tipo.

"Mayor Istarul told me that we must do a program to normalize everything," Hataman told reporters in an interview.

Umabong and Brigadier General Frederick Sales, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, called on both parties to help the authorities in the maintenance of peace so that progress and development will take place in Tipo-Tipo and the entire province.

"Let us show those outside Basilan that we love one another," Umabong said.

Meanwhile, a peace monitoring and reconciliation committee shall be created to meet regularly to assess compliance of the peace pact, mediate emerging disputes and recommend measures for sustaining peace.

The committee will compose of members from the police, military, religious leaders, traditional elders, and community representatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)