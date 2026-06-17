Basilan's 3rd most wanted person gunned down

ONE of the most wanted persons in Basilan province was killed in a gun attack, the police said Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The police identified the fatality as Sherham Allus Lain, alias Lupin, 36, who was listed as the third most wanted person in Basilan.

The police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Baungis village, Lantawan, Basilan province.

Investigation showed that Lain was taking a bath when three unidentified men armed with caliber 5.56 millimeter rifles emerged from a nearby bushy area and opened fire.

The police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died instantaneously. Recovered from the crime scene were four empty shells of M-16 rifle.

The victim was facing charges for two counts murder and one count frustrated murder, making him the third most wanted person in Basilan province.

The police said the motive of the incident is possible to be personal grudge.

Investigation continues to establish the motive as well as the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)