Basilan's 4th most wanted person falls

THE fourth most wanted person in Basilan province was arrested in a law enforcement operation after more than a year of hiding, the police said Monday, June 22, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, identified the arrested wanted person as alias Tompong, 25.

Solon said Tompong was arrested in a law enforcement operation around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in Sitio Tabo-Tabo, Bulingan village, Lamitan City.

Tompong has a standing warrant of arrest for murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Isabela City, Basilan dated March 10, 2025.

"The arrest of wanted persons, particularly those charged with serious crimes, reflects our unwavering commitment to public safety and justice," Solon said in a statement.

He commended the operating team for the successful implementation of the arrest warrant and reiterated the commitment of the Lamitan City Police Station to pursue wanted persons and uphold the rule of law.

Tompong was arrested by joint personnel of Lamitan City Police Station, First Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B.

Solon said they will continue to work closely with their partner units to ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the courts and held accountable under the law. (SunStar Zamboanga)