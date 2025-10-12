'Bayanihan' mission benefit Tumalutab island residents

THE residents of Tumalutab island village, one of the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (Gidas) in Zamboanga City, benefited on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from an all-in-one "Bayanihan" mission spearheaded by Go Share and supported by the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The Westmincom said Sunday, October 12, that the mission delivered medical, welfare, and social services to isolated island communities along key maritime terrain, promoting the spirit of Bayanihan and collective service.

The activity was organized in partnership with Tumalutab village council and Rural Health Unit, the City Government of Zamboanga, and various volunteers and private partners.

Westmincom said the medical teams provided minor surgeries, consultations, ophthalmology services, cataract surgeries, circumcisions, and dental care.

The children have participated in fun learning activities and received toys and books, while other stations offered free haircuts, personal care, and a feeding program to boost community well-being.

Brigadier General Romulo Quemado II, acting commander of Westmincom, commended the success of the mission and highlighted the importance of collaboration between the military, local government, and civic organizations in uplifting the well-being of marginalized communities.

"This initiative embodies the true essence of Bayanihan, a unified effort to reach those in the farthest areas and let them feel they are never forgotten," Quemado said.

"Through partnerships like this, we bring government services closer to the people and strengthen our relationship with the communities we serve," he added.

The "Bayanihan" mission in Tumalutab island village is part of Westmincom's continuing efforts to promote peace, development, and inclusive service delivery across Western Mindanao, particularly in isolated island communities along key maritime terrain. (SunStar Zamboanga)