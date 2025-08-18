BDO makes Tuesdays extra special for overseas Filipinos, families

BDO continues to bring joy and excitement to Overseas Filipinos and their families through initiatives like Kabayan First Tuesday.

“Yay, Tuesday na!”

Every first Tuesday of the month, the daughter of a former Overseas Filipino, Roselle Padua, eagerly announces this to her family, already planning her day. For the teenager, the seemingly ordinary day has become special.

Thanks to BDO’s Kabayan First Tuesday promo, she enjoys a 10% discount at SM Supermalls—whether for shopping, watching movies, or bowling with her friends. The exclusive discount is available to Overseas Filipinos and their loved ones every first Tuesday of the month at SM Store, SM Appliance, SM Cinema, SM Bowling, Watsons, and Miniso until December 2, 2025. All they must do is present their Kabayan ATM card or passbook, BDO Pay digital card, or remittance payment slip at the counter.

Moments made better with BDO

For Roselle, a BDO Kabayan Savings account holder, the promo has become more than just a discount—it’s a way to connect with her family.

“Kabayan account ang pinapagamit ko sa anak ko, at doon ko nilalagay ang allowance niya. Timing talaga na Tuesday siya pumupunta sa mall kasama ng mga classmates niya,” Roselle shared.

One reason she signed up her entire family for BDO Kabayan Savings is that it has no maintaining balance, while the minimum initial deposit is only P100. For that amount, Kabayans get access to formal savings, safe remittances, and easy access to loans and investments—convenience and security backed by the country’s trusted bank.

Kabayan First Tuesday is part of BDO’s Alagang Kabayan brand of service, where the bank goes the extra mile to make Overseas Pinoys and their families feel cared for even beyond remittances.

“We understand that being away from family is one of the biggest sacrifices of our Overseas Filipinos. That’s why we strive to make Kabayan Tuesday an opportunity for them to share joy with their loved ones, even from miles away. Whether they’re sending remittances or enjoying exclusive rewards, we want them to feel the warmth of home because ibatalaga ang Alagang Kabayan,” said Genie Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and Head of Remittance.

“We are honored to join BDO in giving overseas Filipinos a rewarding experience beyond remittance,” said SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Jonjon San Agustin.

“Through Kabayan First Tuesday, we hope they feel the happiness only home can bring, whether they’re enjoying a movie with family, shopping for gifts, or simply creating memories at SM,” San Agustin added.

With initiatives like Kabayan First Tuesday, overseas Filipinos and their families have meaningful moments to look forward to, making every sacrifice and hard work worth it. (PR)