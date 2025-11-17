BFAR implements sardines closed fishing season

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has officially begun the three-month implementation of the 15th Sardines Closed Fishing Season as part of its strengthened efforts to protect and sustain the sardine resources of the region, an official said.

BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Al-Zath Kunting said the closed fishing season, which took effect in Saturday, November 15, 2025, covers the East Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait, and Sibuguey Bay.

The closed fishing season, now on its 15th year, is implemented in accordance with BFAR Administrative Circular No. 255, which temporarily prohibits the catching, selling, buying, and transporting of sardines within the declared conservation zones.

The policy aims to allow sardine stocks to spawn and regenerate during their peak breeding period, ensuring stable fish populations and sustainable livelihoods for fisherfolk.

Kunting noted that sardines landed catch in the region showed a remarkable 33.5 percent increase from 150.74 million kilograms in 2023 to 226.82 million kilograms in 2024 based on the National Stock Assessment Program (NSAP) of BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The total sardines landed catch from 2018 to 2024 has reached 1.47 billion kilograms, highlighting the long-term benefits of sustained management interventions under the closed season.

Kunting emphasized the importance of the annual conservation measure, describing it as a significant pillar of fisheries management in Western Mindanao.

“The continued implementation of the Sardines Closed Fishing Season is proof that conservation and livelihood can go hand in hand,” Kunting said.

“Science-based governance, enforcement, and cooperation among stakeholders make this program a continuing success for the Zamboanga Peninsula,” he added.

The main sardine species thriving in the region include Sardinella lemuru, Sardinella gibbosa, Sardinella fimbriata, Amblygaster sirm, Dussumieria acuta, Herklotsichthys dispilonotus, Herklotsichthys quadrimaculatus, and—species that contribute significantly to the rich biodiversity of the Zamboanga Peninsula and support its title as the Sardines Capital of the Philippines.

The three-month moratorium also provides an opportunity for local governments and partner agencies to implement alternative livelihood programs for affected fisherfolk and continue advocacy campaigns promoting responsible fishing and marine resource conservation.

Kunting said since its first implementation in 2011, the Sardines Closed Fishing Season has been recognized as one of the most successful fisheries management programs in the country.

He added it has become a model of effective policy enforcement that balances ecological preservation with economic stability.

BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula deployed two vessels—Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance (MCS-3004) and MCS-3008, to ensure compliance of the Sardines Closed Fishing Season. (SunStar Zamboanga)