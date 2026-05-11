BFAR personnel from 4 regions trained on octopus reproductive biology

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Zamboanga Peninsula (BFAR-9) has conducted a three-day training on the Reproductive Biology of Octopus aimed to support the implementation of the Octopus National Fisheries Management Plan and strengthen science-based initiatives for fisheries management.

The BFAR-9 said the training conducted from May 6 to 8, 2026, in Zamboanga City was attended by BFAR personnel from the regions of Mimaropa, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga, which are recognized as having high octopus production and catch.

The BFAR-9 said the training also aims to develop the technical knowledge and skills of participants in octopus biology, particularly in species identification and reproductive development studies of important commercially valuable octopus species.

“These data are essential in determining reproductive patterns, spawning seasons, and stock conditions, which serve as the basis for implementing sustainable and evidence-based fisheries management and conservation of marine resources,” BFAR-9 said in a statement.

During the training, Divina Ignacio of the Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division, served as the resource speaker and discussed the importance of biological data collection in improving fisheries management and policy development.

The conduct of the training is part of the effort of BFAR-9 to strengthen regional collaboration and expand the scientific capacity of fisheries personnel towards sustainable management of marine resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)