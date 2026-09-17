BFP bets win 3 seats, UBJP wins 1 in Bangsamoro polls in Basilan

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has proclaimed three candidates of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) and one from the United Bangsamoro Justice and Peace (UBJP) as the winners in Basilan’s four parliamentary districts after the historic first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Lawyer Miguel Roberto Dela Peña, officer-in-charge Basilan provincial election supervisor, led the proclamation ceremony Tuesday, September 15, afternoon at the old Capitol Complex in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan, formally declaring the district winners based on the official election results.

Proclaimed winners were Dr. Rima Hassan of the BFP, first district; Paisal Sali of the UBJP, second district; Abrar Hataman of the BFP, third district; and, Lawyer Jimael Hataman-Salliman of the BFP, 4th district.

Dela Peña said that election officials, relatives and family members of the winners and other stakeholders have witnessed the proclamation ceremony.

The proclamation marked a key step in the transition to the parliamentary government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) from appointed by the President to elected by the residents of the region.

Monday’s poll in Basilan was observed by five international election observers.

Dela Peña said the voter turnout in Basilan was registered at 78.32 percent. The province has 284,244 registered voters.

All except Isabela City, the capital of the province, is politically under Barmm. Isabela City is under Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)