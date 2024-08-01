BFP holds roadshow in Zamboanga del Sur school

PERSONNEL from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) conducted a Fire Square Road Show on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at a school in a town in Zamboanga del Sur to promote fire safety awareness.

The roadshow was held at the Central School of Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur, said Senior Fire Officer 4 (SFO4) Luciano Ocliaso Jr., acting fire marshal of Mahayag.

During the roadshow, Ocliaso said they distributed fire safety leaflets and installed an Exit Drill in the Home (Edith) at Mahayag Central School.

Ocliaso said the purpose of the activity is to raise awareness about fire safety, prevention, and disaster preparedness.

He said they showed the students the various BFP uniforms, firefighting tools, and equipment, and demonstrated how to wear personal protective equipment and its functions.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Mahayag Municipal Fire Station assisted with a feeding program at Upper Salug Daku Elementary School.

The feeding program was initiated by officials of Upper Salug Daku village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)