BFP reports 597 fire incidents in 8 months

THE Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has reported a total of 597 fire incidents from January until August this year in Zamboanga City, the BFP said Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, BFP district fire marshal, said the fire incidents have increased by 74 percent this year compared to the incidents they recorded in the same period last year.

Morales said that 135 of 597 recorded incidents this year were structural fires while the remaining 462 were nonstructural fires.

According to Morales, the structural fires have increased by 18 percent from 114 from January until August last year to 135 in the same period this year.

The non-structural fires like grass fire, vehicle and posts fires have increased by 100 percent from 228 last year to 462 from January until August this year.

Morales said they recorded an increase in grass fires especially during the months of March, April, and May when the city experienced the El Niño phenomenon.

He said most of the causes of the fire incidents were short-circuit due to overheating and overloading as a result of octopus connection. (SunStar Zamboanga)