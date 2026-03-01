BFP unveils P4-M sub-station in Zamboanga City village

THE Bureau of Fire Protection Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula has formally inaugurated Friday, February 27, the fire sub-station in Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City, marking a milestone in the continuing commitment to enhance fire protection and emergency response services in the region.

The P4 million fire sub-station was constructed in 2025 funded by the Sinunuc Barangay Council and renovated to accommodate personnel of the BFP.

The facility is designed to improve the speed and efficiency of fire response services for residents in the area.

During the turnover, a P1.5 million fire truck, also funded by the barangay through its approved annual budget, was officially turned over.

The fire truck has a 1,500-liter water capacity, boosting the operational readiness of the station.

In his message, Mayor Khymer Olaso expressed gratitude to Sinunuc Village Chairperson Pilarica Ledesma and BFP-9 officials for spearheading the project, underscoring the importance of aligning local initiatives with the growing safety needs of the community.

Olaso reaffirmed the city government's commitment to community-level fire safety.

Senior Superintendent Jeraniel Taporco, BFP-9 chief of staff, together with Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, district fire marshal, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to Ledesma for her efforts in bringing the project to fruition.

Pioquinto said Senior Fire Officer 3 Jennifer Rivero is assigned as acting station commander of the newly activated Sinunuc Fire Sub-Station.

Pioquinto said the sub-station will be staffed by seven personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)