BGC calls for truth, accountability in coercion of BARMM mayors

THE BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) is calling for truth and accountability amidst reports that BARMM mayors are being forced to support the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) in next year’s elections in the Bangsamoro region or be subjected to audit.

The BGC said in a statement Monday, July 1, 2024, that such move or tactic by an ally of the UBJP is cause for grave concern.

The BGC is referring to the statements made by Mayor Raida Maglangit of Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur during the general assembly of the alliance in Tawi-Tawi on Saturday, June 29, and in Basilan on Sunday, June 30, where she said that BARMM mayors met with South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo on June 24 in Manila.

Maglangit, a staunch member of the BGC, said Tamayo practically forced BARMM mayors to support the UBJP in next year’s elections and that failure to accede would mean that their respective local government units will be subjected to audit.

Maglangit said she will not be cowed by Tamayo’s threat to subject them to auditing procedures.

“Sige ipa-audit nyo kami, kami naman ay naggogovern ng maayos, so walang pong problema (Go ahead and have us audited, we govern properly, so there is no problem),” Maglangit said in an interview after the BGC assembly in Maluso, Basilan on Sunday, June 30.

Maglangit questioned the right of Tamayo, who is not from BARMM, to interfere in the region’s affairs.

Despite the downpour, some 20,000 people from different parts of the province trooped to the town proper of Maluso to show their support to the BGC during its grand assembly on Sunday, June 30.

“The BGC calls for the truth to come out. It calls that those who subvert the truth be accountable, along with those who would go against the principles of fair, transparent and peaceful elections, principles that have been espoused by the national leadership, foremost among them President Ferdinand Marcos,” the coalition said in a statement Monday, July 1.

“The BGC reiterates its June 25 statement thanking and lauding the President for his strong, consistent and clear policy towards peaceful, accountable and transparent elections in the BARMM. We shall not be deterred by persons or groups who promote positions that are contrary to the President’s policies and pronouncements,” it continued.

The grand coalition said they will not waver and will continue to support the agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for sustainable peace and security in the BARMM.

“We want the truth to come out and hold those who desire to subvert the will of the people accountable for their actions. We cannot just sweep this under the rug. This goes against the very core of a democratic and peaceful society that we all have been fighting for in BARMM,” the BGC added. (SunStar Zamboanga)