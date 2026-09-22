BGC open to working with UBJP, BFP to build united Bangsamoro front

THE Barmm Grand Coalition (BGC) has expressed its willingness to work with the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) and the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) to build a united front for the Bangsamoro following the recently concluded Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections.

In an official statement Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the BGC said it recognizes and respects the mandate expressed by the Bangsamoro people in the elections and thanked those who placed their trust in the coalition.

“Our collective vision as a coalition is clear: that BGC is willing to work with UBJP and BFP, come together, and build a united front for the Bangsamoro,” the BGC said.

The coalition also stressed the urgency of convening the new Parliament, electing a Chief Minister, and forming the first elected Bangsamoro Government so it can immediately begin serving the people.

According to the BGC, the next step should begin with dialogue among the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament.

The coalition said the discussions should go beyond negotiating positions and instead provide an opportunity for parties to listen to one another, understand their respective perspectives, and identify areas where they can work together.

Among the issues the BGC intends to discuss are the formation of a cohesive and inclusive regional government, with particular attention to the representation and participation of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and other political parties; the fast-tracking of peace agreement implementation, particularly normalization and decommissioning under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB); and accountability for violence and irregularities during the recent elections.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman, former Sultan Kudarat Governor and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, and Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan will lead the BGC’s dialogues with leaders of other political parties.

The BGC said the process reflects one of the defining strengths of parliamentary democracy, where elections establish representation while dialogue, consensus-building, and cooperation make effective government possible.

Beyond forming a government, the coalition said the process is also an opportunity to strengthen the Bangsamoro’s autonomous institutions and demonstrate that political differences can be addressed through democratic processes, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to the welfare of the people. (SunStar Zamboanga)