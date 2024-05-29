BGC seeks extension of sectoral organization’s accreditation

THE Barmm Grand Coalition (BGC) is asking the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend the June 7, 2024 deadline for the registration and accreditation of sectoral organizations desiring to participate in the election for sectoral seats in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Barmm) in 2025.

In a letter dated May 27 to Comelec Chairperson George Garcia, BGC Chairperson and Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan said one of the requirements for sectoral organizations under the poll body’s Resolution No. 10987 is a certification by the appropriate ministry, regional offices, or agencies of Barmm government.

Comelec has recently promulgated Resolution No. 10984 or the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code (BEC). Resolution 10987 sets the activities related to the first parliamentary elections in the Barmm and the corresponding periods within which to comply.

“BGC is making this request to Comelec so that more sectoral groups are given the opportunity to register and participate in the assembly to choose their sectoral representatives. BGC is championing the rights of sectors and marginalized groups in the Barmm to be represented in the Parliament,” Tan said in a statement Wednesday, May 29.

Tan said the Bangsamoro Youth Commission, the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples' Affairs (Mipa), the Office for Settler Communities, and the Bangsamoro Women Commission have just recently released the guidelines for certification in their respective sectors.

He added the Darul Ifta' has not yet even issued guidelines on the certification of Ulama sectoral representatives.

“As the 7 June 2024 deadline to file the Petition for Registration or Accreditation before the Honorable Commission is fast approaching, the BGC foresees that sectoral organizations in the Barmm may not be able to file their respective Petitions within the given period considering that they are still in the process of applying for the required certifications before the appropriate ministry, commission or regional office,” Tan said in his letter.

“Considering the foregoing, the BGC respectfully believes that there is the urgent need to extend the period within which to allow sectoral organizations in the Barmm to file their respective petitions for registration or accreditation before the Honorable Commission, in relation to the first parliamentary elections,” he added.

Tan said the request does not violate any provision of the BEC IRR as the period of registration for parliamentary sectoral organizations provided therein should "not be later than nine months before the next election, unless a different period is set by the Commission."

“More importantly, allowing the prayed-for extension will prevent the massive disenfranchisement of sectoral organizations in the BARMM from participating in the first parliamentary elections,” he declared.

“The Barmm Grand Coalition fervently hopes that (the) request be favorably acted upon by the Honorable Commission,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)