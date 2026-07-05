BIFF-Bungos faction leader killed in clash

THE leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)-Bungos faction was killed in a clash that ensued during a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the military said Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Lieutenant General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westminco), said the clash broke out around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, July 5, in Sitio Tambak, Calsada village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Gumiran identified the slain leader as Esmael Abubakar, alias Bungos, head of the BIFF-Bungos faction.

The clash ensued while the joint military and police forces were serving warrants of arrest against Abubakar.

"While serving the lawful warrants, government forces encountered armed resistance, resulting in a brief firefight that led to the successful neutralization of Abubakar," Gumiran said in a statement.

Abubakar has standing warrants of arrest for serious criminal offenses, including murder, multiple attempted murder, multiple frustrated murder, and destructive arson.

No casualties were reported on the side of government forces.

Gumiran commended the operating troops and law enforcement personnel under Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central, and the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, for the successful execution of the joint operation.

He said the operation reflects the strong collaboration between the military and police in enforcing the law and protecting communities from terrorist threats.

"This successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of our security forces to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities from individuals who continue to resort to violence," Gumiran said.

He noted that this operation formed part of Westmincom's sustained campaign against the remaining terrorist organizations in the region.

In recent months, Westmincom forces have successfully neutralized several high-value and notorious leaders of local terrorist groups and the Communist Terrorist Group, including Emarudin Kulaw alias Alpha King, leader of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group; Amerol Mangoranca alias Usman, leader of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group; and Anthony Narvasa alias Magaw, secretary of the Communist Terrorist Group's Far South Mindanao Regional Committee.

These successive operations have significantly weakened the leadership and operational capabilities of these threat groups.

Gumiran reiterated his call to the remaining members of the BIFF, Dawlah Islamiyah, the Communist Terrorist Group, and other lawless armed groups to abandon violence, surrender peacefully, and return to the fold of the law, emphasizing that the government remains ready to assist those who choose the path of peace through existing reintegration and support programs.

He also appealed to the public to continue supporting peace and security efforts by remaining vigilant, cooperating with authorities, and providing timely information that could help locate the remaining members of these groups. (SunStar Zamboanga)