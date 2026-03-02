BIFF leader, medic arrested in South Cotabato

LAWMEN arrested a field commander of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and his medic during a joint operation in South Cotabato on Friday, February 27, military officials said Monday, March 2, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Victor Burkley, commander of the 6th Infantry Battalion (6IB), identified the suspects as Nasrullah Omar Onsek, also known as Kagui Tatang, and Rowaida Omar, also known as Kagui Rowaida.

Burkley said Onsek serves as a field commander for the BIFF–Bungos Faction, while Omar serves as the group's medic.

Authorities arrested the two in Bonao village, Tupi, through warrants of arrest.

Brigadier General Omar Orozco, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade (1MIB), said Onsek and Omar face charges of multiple attempted murder, destructive arson, and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The Tupi Municipal Police Station led the implementation of the warrants with support from the 6IB and 1MIB. During the arrest, security forces confiscated a .45-caliber pistol, ammunition, and a grenade.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, commended the joint forces.

“The arrest of these individuals is a clear testament to our steadfast and relentless campaign against terrorism and criminality in our jurisdiction,” Cagara said. “It also demonstrates the importance of tight coordination and unity between our armed forces and the police in law enforcement.”

Cagara said the 6ID and JTF-Central remain committed to protecting the public and maintaining peace and order. He said the operation proves the National Government's efforts to promote long-term security in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)