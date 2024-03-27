BIFF training officer killed in clash

A TRAINING officer of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction (BIFF-KF) was killed in a clash with the military troops in Maguindanao del Sur, the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, identified the slain BIFF training officer as Abu Halil.

Gonzales said although Halil is the training officer of the BIFF-Karailan faction, he is the brother of Khadafi Abdulatif, the chief of staff of the BIFF-Bungos Faction.

Gonzales said the soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team were conducting military operation in the wee hours of Friday, March 22, when they encountered an undetermined number of BIFF members at Sitio Binakuyan, Barangay Lower Salbu, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

He said the firefight lasted for about 20 minutes after which the BIFF fled to different directions leaving behind the remains of Halil.

He said the troops also recovered an M-16 Armalite rifle with ammunition and other war materials.

The remains of Halil and the recovered items were turned over to the Scene of the Crime Operation Team and Datu Saudi Ampatuan police for further dispositive action.

Gonzales commended the troops of Joint Task Force Central, particularly the 1BCT, for the significant accomplishment. (SunStar Zamboanga)