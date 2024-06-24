Zamboanga

‘Big-time’ drug dealer arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen have arrested an alleged big-time drug dealer and seized some P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Purok B, Poblacion village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay. A photo handout shows agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducting an on-site inventory of the pieces of evidence they seized from the arrested suspect (2nd from left). (SunStar Zamboanga)

AUTHORITIES have arrested an alleged big-time drug dealer and seized some P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, June 24, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspect as Hairy Ramos Baladji, 42, a resident of Bangkaw-Bangkaw village, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Baladji was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Purok B, Poblacion village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Baladji’s companion, Ibrahim Amil, was able to avoid arrest.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from Baladji were a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million packed in one vacuum-sealed transparent plastic sachet wrapped with packaging tape, a sling bag, a cellular phone with charger, an ecological bag and a national identification card.

She said bundles of boodle money utilized as buy-bust money were also recovered from the possession of the suspect.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of a case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)

