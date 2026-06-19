'Big-time' pusher nabbed, P4-M shabu seized in Zamboanga del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested a big-time drug pusher and seized around P4.08 million worth of illegal drugs in an intelligence-driven anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Friday, June 19, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspect through his alias as Omar, 54, a resident of Poblacion village, Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Omar was arrested in a buy-bust on Thursday, June 18, at the vicinity of a fast food inside a shopping mall in San Pedro village, Pagadian City.

The suspect was arrested after he handed over a transparent plastic pack labeled "666" containing approximately 500 grams of shabu and one knot-tied transparent plastic pack containing approximately 100 grams of shabu.

"The total weight of the seized illegal drugs was estimated at 600 grams" the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in its report.

The estimated valued of the confiscated shabu is P4,080,000.

Also confiscated from the suspect were assorted non-drug evidence, including cellular phones, bags used in the transaction, buy-bust money and other items relevant to the operation.

The arrested suspect was detained and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Office, in coordination with the police, Coast Guard, military intelligence operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)