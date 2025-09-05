Bizman behind gun attack on village official yields

A BUSINESSMAN, who allegedly shot a village official four months ago, has voluntarily surrendered to the authorities on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The local police said Alvin Gaganting, 42, was accompanied by his mother, Carolina Gaganting, a councilor of Tumaga village, when he surrendered to the Zamboanga City Police Station 5 in Divisoria village.

The police said Alvin is the suspect behind the shooting incident that resulted to the injury of Tumaga Village Councilor Jake Fabian on May 18, this year.

Fabian was driving his motorcycle on the way home when shot and wounded along Tumaga Porcentro Road.

The police said Alvin has a pending warrant of arrest with P200,000 recommended bail for frustrated murder in connection with the incident.

The police said personal grudge is the motive of the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)