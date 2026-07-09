Boat trips suspension from Zamboanga to Sulu, Tawi-Tawi lifted

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga, lifted on Thursday, July 9, 2026, the suspension of trips of all vessels from Zamboanga City to the provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The CGS-Zamboanga lifted the suspension of boat trips after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) reported Thursday, that tropical cyclone Inday has weakened into a typhoon.

Pagasa said Inday will gradually weaken, but possibly remain as a typhoon until it exits the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, July 11.

“The temporary suspension of trips of all vessels and watercrafts regardless of tonnage plying Zamboanga City to Sulu and Tawi-Tawi are hereby lifted,” the CGS-Zamboanga said in its sea travel advisory dated July 9.

Meanwhile, the CGS-Western Sulu, CGS-Eastern Sulu, and CGS-Central Tawi-Tawi have also lifted the suspension of all boat trips in their respective areas, including those plying to Zamboanga City and vice-versa.

However, the CGS-Zamboanga advised the skippers of all vessels and watercraft to exercise extreme caution and implement all necessary precautionary measures while navigating during unfavorable weather and sea conditions.

The local forecast of Pagasa Zamboanga Radar station said that cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi due to Southwest Monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides may happen due to moderate to at times heavy rains, according to Pagasa.

It said that winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest with moderate to rough seas. (SunStar Zamboanga)