BOC destroys P87.6-M seized rice, sugar in Zamboanga City

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, has destroyed some P87.6 million worth of forfeited smuggled rice and sugar in Zamboanga City.

Lawyer Manuel Zurbito Jr., BOC-Port of Zamboanga district collector, said the rice and sugar were destroyed after the Department of Agriculture, through the Bureau of Plant Industry, has certified the goods unfit for commerce and for human consumption.

“Through this destruction, these goods are permanently removed from circulation and prevent them from reaching our consumers, to protect public health, to deter smuggling, to ensure that only safe and lawful products enter the market,” Zurbito said during the destruction activity.

“This is a vital tool that safeguards food security, maintains fair competition, and reinforces the rule of law,” Zurbito added.

The destroyed goods consist of 25,151 sacks of rice of 25 kilos each, 11,886 sacks of rice of 50 kilos each, and 1,305 sacks of sugar of 50 kilos each for a total worth of P87.6 million.

“This value was computed at the time the arrival of these goods,” Zurbito said.

The rice were confiscated in separate anti-smuggling operations on December 18, 2019 and September 12, 2021 while the sugar were seized on November 4, and December 27, 2024.

The confiscated goods were destroyed following the issuance of the required legal clearances and order of condemnation were secured.

The mode of destruction is through pulverization and spraying of pressurized water and then buried in a pit.

Officials and representatives of partner agencies of the BOC witnessed destruction activity held at an accredited waste management service firm in Manicahan village, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)