BOC fully supports probe on Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting incident

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) will fully support the police in the conduct of the investigation on the tragic shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno made the assurance during his visit Wednesday, August 19, to Zamboanga City where he met the officials of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU).

Nepomuceno also visited the female student confined at a local private hospital, who was wounded during the shooting incident.

Two students died during the shooting incident around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Room 404 of the main building inside the Junior High School campus of the ADZU in Tumaga village, Zamboanga City.

The fatalities are all minor males that include the suspect, a Grade 8 student, and the victim, a Grade 10 student. After fatally shooting the victim, the suspect also shot himself.

“First of all, I came here to personally convey to the Ateneo community—and, of course, to the victims of the shooting—that we stand in deep solidarity with what they are going through, especially the families of the victims; we offer them our deepest sympathies,” Nepomuceno said in an interview with reporters.

Upon learning of the incident, the BOC commissioner immediately ordered the relief and preventive suspension of Lieutenant Elias Jalani II, police chief of the BOC-Port of Zamboanga, who owns the firearms allegedly used by the student involved, pending the results of a thorough investigation.

Nepomuceno said though he understand Jalani’s situation and his family is also going through a very difficult time, there is really a need to immediately remove him from his post and suspend from work to ensure a fair investigation.

“We wish to clarify to everyone—especially the public and various agencies, particularly the Philippine National Police—that since the father of the shooter is a member of our staff, the Bureau of Customs is ready to provide 100 percent support and cooperation in the investigation,” Nepomuceno added.

He noted that Jalani express willingness to cooperate with the investigation over the incident.

The BOC commissioner also met with the officials and staff of the BOC-Port of Zamboanga during his visit in Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Nepomuceno has ordered a comprehensive accounting and inventory of all issued firearms across the Bureau and a review of compliance with all BOC policies and issuances on gun safety, firearm custody, transport, carrying, storage, and safekeeping. (SunStar Zamboanga)