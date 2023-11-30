BOC leads destruction of P323.59-M smuggled cigarettes

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) led the destruction of some P323.59 million worth of contraband in Zamboanga City on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Engineer Arthur Sevilla, BOC district collector of the Port of Zamboanga, together with partner agencies of the bureau, led the destruction of the contrabands at a BOC-rented warehouse in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

Destroyed were 5,624 master cases and 1,171 reams of assorted brands of cigarettes seized during separate maritime patrol operations and inter-agency checkpoints from May to November 2023.

Sevilla said the smuggled cigarettes were seized in the areas of Zamboanga Peninsula, and in the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, which are part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

“We are grateful for the unwavering support and assistance of all partner agencies, operating units, and local government units. This achievement will not be possible without the commitment to combat smuggling and protect our country’s revenue,” Sevilla said.

He said that confiscation and destruction of the contraband resonate with the instruction of BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio to relentlessly combat illicit tobacco trade in the country and forge a close partnership with the law enforcement agencies to strengthen BOC’s anti-smuggling campaign.

Mayor John Dalipe lauded the BOC and its partner agencies for their relentless campaign against smuggling in this city and in nearby areas.

“We do not condone smuggling in the city. Due to smuggling, the government is losing huge revenues,” Dalipe said.

The cigarettes were drenched in water by the personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection, crushed by a payloader, and then disposed of in the sanitary landfill in Salaan village, Zamboanga City.

Among those present during the destruction of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were officials and representatives of the local government unit, law enforcement agencies, the Commission in Audit, and other concerned stakeholders. (SunStar Zamboanga)