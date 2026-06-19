BOC-Port of Zamboanga extends aid to quake-hit victims

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Zamboanga is sustaining its relief assistance to the victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit parts of Mindanao on June 8, 2026, an official said Friday, June 19, 2026.

Elenita Abano, BOC-Port of Zamboanga collector, said the relief assistance is sustained with the support of the local stakeholders, who in one way or the other, continue to extend aid to the quake victims in General Santos City and Sarangani province.

General Santos City and Sarangani province are the hardest hit areas when the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao on June 8.

Abano advised the local stakeholders to directly send the assistance to General Santos to hasten the delivery of the relief goods to the earthquake victims.

"May mga importers ng bigas dito (sa Zamboanga) na tumutulong. Puede naman nilang ipaabot directly doon sa General Santos...may isang team sila na puede ma-tap doon," Abano said in an interview.

The BOC-Port of Zamboanga with the support of the local stakeholders, who wanted to remain anonymous, raised P500,000 for the quake victims in General Santos City a day after the strong earthquake.

Abano said the fund was used to buy relief goods that include ready-to-eat food, hygiene kits, bottled water, canned goods, rice, and jerry cans that were distributed to the quake victims with the assistance of personnel of BOC-Port of General Santos City, where she was previously assigned.

She said the relief goods were transported with the assistance of a rice importer from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, who is a stakeholder of BOC-Port of Zamboanga.

The distribution of relief assistance was given priority to hard-to-reach areas and those who have not yet received aid. (SunStar Zamboanga)