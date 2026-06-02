BOC-Port of Zamboanga set to destroy anew confiscated smuggled cigarettes

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Zamboanga is set to destroy some 5,000 master cases of confiscated smuggled cigarettes with an estimated worth of over P300 million in this city, a BOC official disclosed Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

BOC-Port of Zamboanga Collector Elenita Abaño said Tuesday, June 2, that they are just waiting for the approval on their request and issuance of condemnation order to proceed with the destruction of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes.

“It is now pending in the legal service, and then after legal, out request will be forwarded to the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group for the issuance of the order,” Abaño said in an interview after the BOC-Port of Zamboanga hosted 2026 Stakeholders’ Forum.

“That is what we are waiting for,” Abaño added. The smuggled cigarettes were seized in series of anti-smuggling operations by partner agencies of BOC.

On April 9, the BOC-Port of Zamboanga destroyed some P266 million worth of smuggled and forfeited cigarettes, effectively eliminated illicit tobacco products to safeguard government revenues and local markets.

The 2026 Stakeholders’ Forum is part of the BOC-Port of Zamboanga’s ongoing efforts to engage partners and promote cooperation in support of trade facilitation and economic development in the region.

During the forum, Angelo Tiangco, Customs Intelligence Investigation Service chief at the port of Zamboanga, provided an overview in the accreditation process to be an importer.

Tiangco explained the application procedures, documentary requirements, and overall process flow for stakeholders in the importation sector.

Tiangco highlighted the significance of the newly issued Customs Administrative Order No. 01-2026, which streamlines the accreditation process and ensures compliance with BOC regulations.

“The objective of this presentation is to guide our stakeholders through the proper accreditation process and promote adherence to customs regulations,” he said.

Basilan Sub-port Collector Almaida Mudjal emphasized the importance of partnership and integrity in achieving meaningful progress.

Mudjal encouraged participants to listen, understand, and collaborate in addressing challenges and advancing common goals.

“Meaningful progress is not only about improving systems but also about strengthening relationships, partnerships, and shared responsibility among stakeholders,” she said.

Abaño acknowledged the expertise shared by resource speakers, who provided insights on the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act, accreditation procedures, and custom enforcement initiatives.

“We encourage you to continue upholding compliance and to serve as partners in promoting responsible and lawful commerce,” Abaño said.

“Today's discussions have reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between the BOC and our stakeholders in ensuring efficient trade facilitation, regulatory compliance and effective border protection, she added.

She also extended her appreciation and recognition to partner law enforcement and government agencies for their continued cooperation in the fight against smuggling and other illicit activities.

The Forum is anchored on the theme “Bringing Stakeholders Together for Meaningful Progress.” (SunStar Zamboanga)