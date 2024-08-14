Bomb exploded in Basilan town

AUTHORITIES conducted an in-depth probe to establish the identities of the suspects behind the bomb explosion in the province of Basilan, the police said Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The police said the bomb explosion happened around 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, near the mini-gymnasium in Tipo-Tipo proper village.

The police said no one was either killed or injured during the incident except for a minor damage on the perimeter fence of the municipal hall of Tipo-Tipo.

Based on the investigation, the explosive that exploded was tossed by one of two unidentified persons riding tandem on a motorcycle that passed near the mini-gymnasium and sped off.

Authorities in Tipo-Tipo surmised the incident has something to do with the continued daily activities of the municipal government in preparations for the celebration of the Tipun-Tipunan Festival next week.

The police advised the residents of Tipo-Tipo to remain calm but vigilant as the authorities remained on top of the situation. (SunStar Zamboanga)