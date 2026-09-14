Bombing attempt foiled in Basilan on Election Day

POLICE and military personnel foiled a bombing attempt after recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) hours before the opening of polling precincts for the historic Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) Monday, September 14, 2026.

Police said the IED was discovered around 1:15 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2026, during an intelligence-driven operation in Balobo village, Lamitan City, Basilan, conducted by the Lamitan City Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division Tracker Team, 52nd Special Action Force, Provincial Explosive and Canine Unit (PECU)-Basilan and troops from the 112th Division Reconnaissance Company of the Philippine Army.

Police said PECU personnel safely neutralized the device through controlled detonation at 3:30 a.m.

Police said the IED consisted of an electronic blasting cap, approximately one bar of trinitrotoluene (TNT), a keypad cellphone, a nine-volt battery terminal, three-inch concrete nails, a plastic receptacle and several wires.

No casualties were reported in the operation.

Police investigators conducted initial documentation at the site, while the recovered evidence will be submitted to the Police Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

The Lamitan City police is handling the investigation.

The Commission on Elections said 248,244 registered voters are set to cast their ballots in the province.

The city has the biggest voter population among areas covered by the parliamentary election, with 56,042 registered voters. (SunStar Zamboanga)