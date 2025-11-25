Book giving, feeding activity benefit 70 learners in Sulu island town

SEVENTY learners from an island municipality in Sulu have benefited from the outreach program on Monday, November 24, 2025, initiated by the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), the military said.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, said Tuesday, November 25, said the recipients of the Book Giving and Feeding Activity are the pupils of Likud Elementary School in the island town of Pata.

Pata, which comprises of 14 villages, is a 5th class municipality in Sulu, with 27,974 population as of the 2024 census.

Dalumpines said the activity was aimed to promote literacy, strengthen community relations, and bring joy to the children through meaningful support and engagement.

He noted that smiles, laughter, and gratitude filled the day as the young learners received books and enjoyed a hearty meal prepared especially for them.

The outreach program was held in partnership with the Bato Balani Foundation Incorporated, school officials and teachers, village and municipal officials, and Moro National Liberation Front community leaders.

“This collaborative effort reflects the shared commitment of our soldiers, educators, local leaders, and community partners in empowering the youth and building a brighter future for the next generation,” Dalumpines said. (SunStar Zamboanga)