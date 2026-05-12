BPAT members undergo training

FORTY-ONE members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) from six villages in Tapul, Sulu, are undergoing responders training, highlighting Tapul’s continued commitment to strengthening grassroots peacekeeping mechanisms and enhancing local peace and security initiatives

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the BPAT Responders Training Class 10-2026, include cross-training in Arnis and Aikido, a significant step toward strengthening community security.

The opening ceremony of the training was held Monday, May 11, 2026, at the covered court of Kalang village, Tapul.

The opening of the BPAT Responders Training underscores the impact of unified action among local government units, communities, and security forces in building peaceful, resilient, and secure communities.

The 1102Bde said the training aims to equip community-based responders with essential skills to serve as force multipliers in maintaining peace and order, responding to emergencies, and supporting the efforts of law enforcement and security forces.

In his message during the opening ceremony, Tapul Mayor Nasser Daud Jr. expressed his appreciation to village officials, the religious sector, municipal officials, and partner government agencies for their continued support and cooperation.

Daud emphasized that sustained dialogue and collaboration are key factors in the successful implementation of peace and security initiatives.

He commended the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) for its consistent community engagement efforts.

He reaffirmed the strong commitment of the municipal government to promoting public safety and sustainable peace.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, lauded the collective efforts of all stakeholders, underscoring that choosing peace is fundamental to development and long-term stability.

Dalumpines emphasized that BPAT members serve as the “eyes and ears” of their villages by providing timely information to the military and police, particularly on security concerns.

He said they will also serve as first responders during disasters, accidents, and other emergencies.

The training is being conducted through the collaborative efforts of the 104IB, the Tapul Municipal Police Station headed by Police Captain Erwin Cabria, in partnership with the municipal government. (SunStar Zamboanga)