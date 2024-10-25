BPATs in Sulu town undergo territorial defense training

MEMBERS of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) in one of the towns in Sulu have undergone a month-long training, enhancing their capabilities for territorial defense, the military said Friday, October 25, 2024.

Those who completed the month-long Community Support Program-Integrated Territorial Defense System (CSP-ITDS) Sustainment Program from September 23 to October 23, were BPAT members in Pangutaran, Sulu, the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said.

The CSP-ITDS Sustainment Program aims to enhance local capacities for territorial defense while promoting sustainable development initiatives.

Lieutenant Colonel Roldan Mira, 6th Special Forces Battalion commander, said it is imperative to involve the community in territorial defense efforts.

“Together, we can build a stronger and safer future for our communities,” Mira said in a statement.

In his message during the training’s closing ceremony on Wednesday, October 23, Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, praised the collaborative efforts between the military and the local communities.

Peña emphasized the necessity of continued cooperation to ensure lasting stability and development in Sulu.

“Apat na taon na nating natatamasa ang katahimikan dito sa probinsya ng Sulu, tayo ay nagsasagawa ng ganitong aktibidad upang kayo ay maging handa na proteksyonan ang ating probinsya. Importante na magtulungan ang bawat Pilipino upang ipagtanggol ang probinsya ng Sulu,” Peña said.

(For four years we have been enjoying the silence here in the province of Sulu, we are conducting this activity so that you will be ready to protect our province. It is important that every Filipino work together to defend the province of Sulu.)

Pangutaran Mayor Asri Taib also expressed his heartfelt gratitude during the closing ceremony, acknowledging the support and collaboration between the local government and the military.

“Ang naging training ng mga BPAT ay napakalaking tulong sa ating bayan upang mapanatili ang kapayapaan dito sa ating lugar. Maraming salamat sa ating kasundaluhan,” Taib said.

(The training of BPATs is a great help to our people to maintain peace in our area. Many thanks to our Army.) (SunStar Zamboanga)