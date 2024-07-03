Brigade commander boosts militiamen morale

BRIGADIER General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, led the distribution of mission-essential items to militia forces in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan, ensuring they are well-equipped to effectively perform their tasks.

The distribution of mission-essential items was held during Luzon’s visit to the Phil-Am patrol base in Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan on Tuesday, July 2.

In his talk to the militiamen, Luzon highlighted the strategic importance of Phil-Am Patrol Base in maintaining peace and order in the town of Ungkaya Pukan.

Luzon acknowledged the vital role of the militia force in the security and stability of the municipality.

He expressed his appreciation for their unwavering commitment and dedication to their duties, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the overall mission of the brigade.

Luzon encouraged the militiamen to continue their exemplary services and assured them of the brigade's ongoing support and resources.

The visit manifested a strong sense of camaraderie and mutual respect, reinforcing the bond between the brigade leadership and the auxiliary forces.

Colonel Frederick Sales, 101st Infantry Brigade deputy commander, and other top military officials in Basilan province accompanied Luzon during his visit to Phil-Am patrol base. (SunStar Zamboanga)