Briton arrested for women, child abuse in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested a foreigner for women and child abuse in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, did not release the identity of the arrested foreigner but said he is a 47-year-old British, a resident of Purok 2, Poblacion village, Tubod.

Sua said the British was arrested in a law enforcement operation around 10:50 a.m. Friday, October 24, outside the building of the Regional Trial Court 12, Branch 7, in Pigcarangan village, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

The British has a standing warrant of arrest with P72,000 recommended bail for violation of Section 5(b) of Republic Act 9262, otherwise known as Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

The suspect was placed under the custody of Tubod Municipal Police Station for further disposition.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their dedication and professionalism.

"This successful operation underscores our unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure that those who attempt to evade justice will be held accountable," he said.

The Briton was arrested by members of the Tracker Team of Tubod Municipal Police Station together operatives of other police units in Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)