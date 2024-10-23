Broadcast journalist killed in Zamboanga City

A BROADCAST journalist was shot and killed by a lone gunman in front of the horrified eyes of her family members in Tumaga village, Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the fatality as Maria Vilma Rodriguez, 56, radio program anchor of Barangay Action Center of 105.9 EMedia Productions Network, Incorporated.

Molitas said Rodriguez was shot thrice by suspect around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Comet Street, Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed that Rodriguez was sitting inside a store together with her mother, sister and nephew when the suspect barged in and repeatedly shot the victim.

“Investigation disclosed that the circumstance leading to this incident is not related to the victim’s work as a member of the media,” Molitas said without revealing the motive behind the incident.

“We express our condolences to the family of the victim,” she added.

Meanwhile, Molitas said that they have arrested the suspect in a pursuit operation launched after the incident.

Molitas did not release the suspect’s identity pending ongoing investigation of the case.

“At 1:15 a.m. (Wednesday), we arrested the suspect related to the shooting of Ms. Rodriguez,” she added. (SunStar Zamboanga)